We can't identify any projects completed by NPP, NDC is better - Kumasi traders

They praised the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for its numerous infrastructural projects in the area, contrasting this with the perceived lack of progress under the NPP.

The traders pointed out several key developments initiated by the NDC, suggesting that these projects have had a tangible impact on their businesses and the overall economic environment of the region. They expressed frustration that similar initiatives have not been forthcoming from the NPP, despite the party's electoral promises.

In a press conference in Kumasi, the leader of the traders said: "We have seen roads, schools, and hospitals built under the NDC, but we struggle to point out what the NPP has done for us. It feels like we have been taken for granted because of our loyalty to them."

The sentiment among the traders is one of disappointment and a desire for change. They emphasised their readiness to support a government that will prioritise the development needs of the Ashanti Region, hinting at a potential shift in their voting behaviour in the upcoming elections.

"We need a government that will bring real development to our region. If the NPP cannot deliver, we are willing to vote for someone who will," another trader stated.

This growing discontent highlights a critical challenge for the NPP as it seeks to retain its stronghold in the Ashanti Region.

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia selected the former Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

During a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, July 4, 2024, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong highlighted Dr. Opoku Prempeh's track record of achievements.

Frimpong also pointed out that the Manhyia South Member of Parliament possesses the qualities needed to enhance the party's ticket and increase their chances of victory in the upcoming election.

He stated that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is recognised for his incorruptibility and his bold stances on issues that benefit the nation.