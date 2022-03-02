We don't count Adwoa Safo as part of us in Parliament – Joe Wise

According to the maverick politician, Adwoa Safo is deliberately absenting herself from Parliament because she wasn't made the Deputy Majority Leader.

In an interview on GTV, he said the Dome Kwabenya MP is demanding to be the Deputy Majority Leader before she will come to parliament.

"She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole Minister, a cabinet Minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes. She should go to hell."

But Joe Wise who doubles as the lawmaker for Bekwai said all avenues to get Adwoa Safo to return to the Parliament have proved futile.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, he said, "in our strategy, we have taken it as going to rescue a kidnapped person, you presume she is dead, but if you go and she is alive, then it is God’s grace, and it adds to your gains, so that is our approach."

"So as it stands now, we don't count her as part of us," he noted.

Osei-Owusu also divulged that Adwoa Safo told Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, not to call her phone again.

He said Adwoa Safo has indicated that she prefers to be communicated to, through text messages instead of phone calls.