We have 21 days to provide copies of register to political parties after certifying it - EC

“The Commission shall make available a certified copy of the register to the registered political parties and any other person that the Commission considers necessary not later than twenty-one days after the register has been certified.”

Although the law allows the Commission 21 days to provide copies of the register, the decision to make the Certified Voters Register available on 6th November was primarily influenced by the fact that there are now only 30 days until the 7th December Elections. The Commission explained that providing the register at this earlier date allowed the parties ample time to scrutinise it, in the interest of transparency and accountability. The Commission further noted that releasing the register on this date fulfilled its commitment made to political parties at the last IPAC Meeting on 15th October 2024, where it pledged to release the Certified Voters Register within the first week of November 2024.