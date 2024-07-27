‘We need mobile network' - Angry Kofitiakrom youth destroy donated dual desks

Despite the evident need for desks in the school, the youth of Kofitiakrom made it clear that their primary concern was the lack of mobile network coverage in the area. They voiced that a mobile network was more critical for their community’s development and connectivity than the provision of desks.

In a video that was posted on X by @eddie_wrt, the youth were seen venting their displeasure while the truck with the school furniture was discharging the items.

A resident, speaking on the condition of anonymity, mentioned that while the desks were a much-needed resource for the school, the absence of a mobile network was a more pressing issue. “We appreciate the gesture, but without a mobile network, our ability to communicate and access information is severely hampered,” the resident said.

Colonel Kwadwo Damoah's donation, though well-intentioned, failed to address the immediate priorities of the community. The incident highlights the importance of understanding and addressing the specific needs of local populations when planning community aid and development projects.

