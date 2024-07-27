NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah involved in gory car accident

According to Yadoh, preliminary reports from police officers and witnesses suggest that Ahiagbah was unable to see clearly at the time of the crash, resulting in him colliding with the rear of a truck ahead of him. The impact was significant enough to leave Ahiagbah's vehicle in a severely damaged state. Yadoh noted that Ahiagbah was fortunate to survive, emphasising that a head-on collision could have resulted in more severe injuries or even fatalities.

Pulse Ghana

Interestingly, the truck involved in the accident reportedly drove away from the scene without stopping and could not be traced. Police officers who arrived at the scene managed to extricate Ahiagbah from his wrecked vehicle and transported him to the hospital in their patrol car.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first half of 2024 has seen a troubling rise in road accident deaths across Ghana, with 1,237 lives lost between January and June.

This period recorded 6,653 road accidents involving 11,283 vehicles, including private cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles. Alongside the fatalities, 7,561 individuals were injured in these accidents.

This significant increase highlights the urgent need for effective road safety measures and greater public awareness to reduce traffic-related fatalities.

According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), there was a 13% rise in road accidents compared to previous years, raising serious concerns about the efficacy of current road safety strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pearl Adosu, Head of Public Relations at the NRSA, attributed the rise in fatalities primarily to wrongful overtaking and speeding.

Research indicates that about 90% of drivers in Ghana do not adhere to speed limits, leading to severe crashes when accidents occur.

The month of March 2024 saw the highest number of accidents, with 1,145 incidents and 240 fatalities. Conversely, June had the lowest number of crashes at 1,044.

Pedestrian knockdowns also remained a significant issue, with 1,219 incidents reported, although this was a slight decrease of 1.9% from 2023.

Private vehicles were the most involved in crashes, accounting for 43% of the total, followed by commercial vehicles at 34% and motorcycles at 23%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regionally, the Bono Region experienced the highest percentage increase in deaths, with a 77.8% rise compared to the same period in 2023.

In contrast, the Oti Region saw the highest reduction in crashes, with a 50% decrease. Historical data suggests that road crashes tend to increase during election years.

However, the NRSA has implemented measures aimed at curbing this trend to ensure road safety remains a priority regardless of the political climate.

The spike in road accident deaths is a stark reminder of the need for collective action. The government and road safety agencies must intensify efforts to improve road conditions, enforce traffic laws, and educate the public on safe driving practices.