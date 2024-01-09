We won't congratulate anybody who murders Ghanaians to gain power- NDC to Akuffo Addo

In his address, he highlighted the importance of unity, revealing that he had yet to receive a congratulatory message from the NDC's flagbearer.

Backing Mahama's decision, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah accused President Akufo-Addo of orchestrating violence to secure power, referencing the deaths of eight individuals during the 2020 elections. Nketiah emphasized that, three years later, the president has not shown sympathy to the victims' families.

Nketiah called on Akufo-Addo to focus on implementing recommendations from the Ayawaso Wuogon by-election violence inquiry instead of seeking congratulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ladies and gentlemen, Nana Akufo-Addo should rather be implementing the recommendation of inquiry which he set up that interrogated the actors and victims of the Ayawaso Wuogon by-election violence, and not be worried over congratulation from our flagbearer. We will not congratulate anybody who murdered Ghanaians to secure power, we will not.”

Nketiah criticized Akufo-Addo for not prioritizing the restoration of parliamentary representation for Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL), who were disenfranchised in 2020.

He urged the president to address electoral-related violence and abandon his perceived partisan commitment to influencing his successor.

“He must be called out to abandon his partisan commitment, which he has expressed publicly, that he’ll do whatever is in his power during the remaining time in office to hand over power to the NPP successor. He wants to choose this successor, not the people of Ghana in whom the sovereignty of Ghana resides; we are saying no way.”