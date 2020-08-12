General Mosquito, who is the General Secretary of the NDC said procurement procedures of the Jean Mensa led EC will be investigated.

In an interview on Accra based Citi TV, the NDC scribe there could be some wrongdoings in how the EC conducted the new voters register.

“We will investigate everything that they have done. If there are sufficient reasons for them to be changed, why not? It will be in the service of the nation.”

“Previously, we were of the opinion that procurement breaches can’t be a basis for Electoral Commission members to be changed. Now the court has established that procurement breaches can be used for change of membership.”

EC boss Jean Mensa

“If Procurement breaches are found to have implicated any other persons who had otherwise been protected under the constitution, that person cannot have protection again.” he stated in an interview with CITI TV.

He emphasized that the NPP’s decision to remove former EC Chair, Charlotte Osei, is a clear precedent that they (NDC) can also do same.