We'll resist and prevent any sinister plot by EC to rig 2024 elections — Mahama

It is in this light that we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast through the needless and unapproved insistence of the Ghana Card as the only means of registration, he stated.

"The EC remains intransigent and appears determined to make it difficult for sections of our population to have their names on the voter register," Mahama said at the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Earlier, the EC proposed Constitu­tional Instrument (CI) to make the Ghana Card the sole document for registration as a voter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa told Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee that contrary to the fears of the Minority, the proposed CI would rather enhance the credibility of the Ghanaian voters' register.

She said it would engender confidence in the electoral process and make the registration of vot­ers a continuous one.

She stated that the continuous registration process will be inclusive as it will make it possible to capture all those who would otherwise have been excluded in a Limit­ed Registration Process.