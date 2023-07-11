According to him, any plans by the EC to use the Ghana Card as the only source document for registration onto the voters' register to disenfranchise Ghanaians will be fiercely resisted and prevented.
We'll resist and prevent any sinister plot by EC to rig 2024 elections — Mahama
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has said the party will resist any attempt by the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the 2024 elections.
It is in this light that we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast through the needless and unapproved insistence of the Ghana Card as the only means of registration, he stated.
"The EC remains intransigent and appears determined to make it difficult for sections of our population to have their names on the voter register," Mahama said at the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
Earlier, the EC proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) to make the Ghana Card the sole document for registration as a voter.
The Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa told Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee that contrary to the fears of the Minority, the proposed CI would rather enhance the credibility of the Ghanaian voters' register.
She said it would engender confidence in the electoral process and make the registration of voters a continuous one.
She stated that the continuous registration process will be inclusive as it will make it possible to capture all those who would otherwise have been excluded in a Limited Registration Process.
She believes the use of the Ghana Card as the sole means of identification will prevent foreigners and minors from getting onto our voters register.
