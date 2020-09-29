The Commission says the challenges that emerged from the recently held exhibition exercise has been worked on.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa said the Commission is working assiduously to deliver a credible elections.

“We have successfully retrieved and continue to retrieve valid applicants who were missing from the provisional register. We have updated the electronic register with the missing data," she said.

Thus, the EC Chair implied that the alleged 7,000 and counting applicants whose names were alleged to have been deliberately removed from the register, “are on the electronic register”.

The opposition NDC had alleged that over 50,000 names are missing in the register particularly in areas they consider as their strongholds.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

In Ashaiman, the NDC MP had earlier alleged that the names of some 21,000 prospective voters including his had been omitted from his constituency’s register.

He said, “We have identified over 21,000 names that have been deleted from the register and it is just unfortunate that this has happened. We had a very peaceful registration in Ashaiman. There was no chaos. There was nothing untoward and at the end of the exercise, everything was smooth.”