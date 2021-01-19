The user friendly and free to download mobile software application will be available for android and iOS devices.

It's intended for productivity assistance which will augment the effort of the state in the fight against the global pandemic.

John Dumelo in a tweet on Monday, January 18, 2020, asked: the whereabouts of the app.

He wrote: "What happened to the COVID-19 tracker app?"

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the launch of the app stated that the gathering and availability of data have played a significant role in Ghana's battle against COVID-19 so far.

Bawumia, who is the Chairman of Ghana's COVID-19 Daily Monitoring Team, noted that the government's reliance on data of cases has become Ghana's biggest weapon in the fight against the Coronavirus.

"Data is our most powerful weapon in the fight against Covid-19. You cannot fight what you cannot see," Dr. Bawumia stated.

Apart from the vigorous preventive campaign, the government has launched, the decision to close down the county's ports of entry, ban public gatherings and institute a partial lockdown in some parts of the country, he said, the government has resorted to a scientific way of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus by relying on data from various sources to identify suspected individuals for a quick response.

The COVID-19 Tracker App, through the common platform of mobile networks, can trace contacts of persons infected by the virus, show where they have been in recent time, through various telephone-related data, and link such people to health professionals for urgent action to be taken.

The app, through the same telephone-related data, is also able to report contacts who are or have recently been to COVID-19 hit countries, as well as track whether individuals required to self-quarantine, are indeed doing so.