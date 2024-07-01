What is it about parliament that everyone wants to enter? - Curious Asantehene asks

During the interaction, Otumfuo Tutu II highlighted the lengths to which individuals go to join Parliament, suggesting an underlying appeal that merits further understanding. His queries reflect a broader concern about the motivations and challenges faced by aspiring politicians in Ghana.

Bagbin’s tour includes several engagements within the Ashanti Region, aiming to foster dialogue and reflect on the progress made over the past three decades of Ghana's Fourth Republic. The Speaker acknowledged the Asantehene’s concerns, noting the intense competition and sacrifices involved in political pursuits.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the perceived power of Parliament, influence, and opportunities that come with being a legislator are mainly the reasons there is always a mad rush by many people to be an MP. The Speaker also emphasised the importance of public service and the impact parliamentarians can have on national development.

Pulse Ghana

During the visit, Bagbin shared insights into the legislative process and the responsibilities of parliamentarians, underscoring the need for committed and ethical leadership. He reassured the Asantehene that efforts are being made to address the challenges faced by politicians, including improving security measures and fostering a more respectful political environment.