What is it about parliament that everyone wants to enter? - Curious Asantehene asks

The Asantehene sought answers from Bagbin regarding why politicians are willing to face threats, insults, and even physical attacks in their quest to secure a parliamentary seat. The Speaker's visit is part of a three-day official tour of the Ashanti Region, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Tutu II, has expressed curiosity about the surprising attractiveness of Parliament, prompting many to go to great lengths to secure a seat in the House. During a recent visit by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to the Manhyia Palace on Sunday, Otumfuo Tutu II questioned the overwhelming desire driving people to endure significant hardships to become parliamentarians.
During the interaction, Otumfuo Tutu II highlighted the lengths to which individuals go to join Parliament, suggesting an underlying appeal that merits further understanding. His queries reflect a broader concern about the motivations and challenges faced by aspiring politicians in Ghana.
Bagbin’s tour includes several engagements within the Ashanti Region, aiming to foster dialogue and reflect on the progress made over the past three decades of Ghana's Fourth Republic. The Speaker acknowledged the Asantehene’s concerns, noting the intense competition and sacrifices involved in political pursuits.
He explained that the perceived power of Parliament, influence, and opportunities that come with being a legislator are mainly the reasons there is always a mad rush by many people to be an MP. The Speaker also emphasised the importance of public service and the impact parliamentarians can have on national development.
During the visit, Bagbin shared insights into the legislative process and the responsibilities of parliamentarians, underscoring the need for committed and ethical leadership. He reassured the Asantehene that efforts are being made to address the challenges faced by politicians, including improving security measures and fostering a more respectful political environment.
The Asantehene’s questions highlight a critical aspect of Ghana's political landscape, prompting a deeper reflection on the motivations and challenges of those seeking public office. As the nation continues to evolve, such dialogues are essential in shaping a more resilient and accountable democratic system.