What will be left to do if I come into office? - Bawumia on calls to scrap nuisance taxes now

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has responded to growing criticism over his refusal to scrap the e-levy, betting tax, and other controversial policies that have placed a burden on Ghanaians.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Speaking during a media engagement in Accra on Sunday, Dr Bawumia defended his stance, arguing that implementing all his proposed tax reforms now would leave him with little to achieve if he were to become President.

E-levy cake
Addressing these concerns, Dr Bawumia acknowledged his involvement in the administration's policies but maintained that the timing of the reforms is crucial. “I must have a manifesto, otherwise if I do everything now if I could, what will I do when I come into office?” he remarked, emphasising the importance of having a manifesto that outlines his vision for the country’s future.

Critics, however, remain sceptical of his promises, questioning why he cannot effect the changes now if he truly intends to do so later. They argue that his reluctance to act in his current position raises doubts about his commitment to fulfilling these promises if elected as President.

Dr Bawumia, however, reiterated his intention to address these issues should he be given the mandate in the next election, urging Ghanaians to consider his long-term vision for the country.

