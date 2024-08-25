What will be left to do if I come into office? - Bawumia on calls to scrap nuisance taxes now

Pulse Ghana

The Vice President’s comments come amid increasing pressure from critics who argue that, as a core member of the current administration, Dr Bawumia has the power to alleviate the financial strain on Ghanaians by reversing the unpopular taxes immediately. The NPP government, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has faced backlash for introducing these measures, which many believe have worsened the economic situation in the country.

Addressing these concerns, Dr Bawumia acknowledged his involvement in the administration's policies but maintained that the timing of the reforms is crucial. “I must have a manifesto, otherwise if I do everything now if I could, what will I do when I come into office?” he remarked, emphasising the importance of having a manifesto that outlines his vision for the country’s future.

Critics, however, remain sceptical of his promises, questioning why he cannot effect the changes now if he truly intends to do so later. They argue that his reluctance to act in his current position raises doubts about his commitment to fulfilling these promises if elected as President.