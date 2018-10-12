Your incompetence has killed your career - Wontumi jabs Mahama

news

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region says that John Mahama's incompetence has ended his political career.

He said Mahama had the chance to show his competence and he blew it.

Bosiako, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, said when he had the chance to make a difference in Ghana, he dashed it and therefore he can't return for the second time.

“If you take a leader like former President Mahama, the first thing that comes to mind is his incompetent traits. I have said it over and over the guy just didn’t know what governance was about. He was just fortunate he became President, he never toiled for it so never did he value it", Chairman Wontumi said.

John Mahama is currently on a campaign tour in the three northern regions in his bid to re-lead the NDC into 2020 general elections.

READ ALSO: Minority accuse Akufo-Addo of ‘stealing’ Mahama’s glory

But Chairman Wontumi thinks that will not happen as he said, "This was the one we entrusted Ghana’s destiny into his hands. He was driving us to the path of destruction and he thinks we have forgotten about his legacy. I think he knows no shame, he doesn’t realize his incompetence has killed his career”.

"It was always about having fun for him and siphoning monies meant to develop Ghana into his personal accounts. He only cared about his wife, his brother milking the state and having fun with lazy and wicked guys like Stan Dogbe and John Dumelo”, he added.

Former President John Mahama has told delegates of the NDC in the Bolga East Constituency in the Upper East Regions that the party, has a good chance of winning the upcoming general elections in 2020 considering the poor performance of the NPP and the many unfulfilled promises.

But Chairman Wontumi maintained that former president Mahama is just clutching on to straws just to be a presidential candidate of the NDC.