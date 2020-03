Today, March 29, 2020, marks the 76th birthday of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

As he is celebrating his birthday, many big dignitaries outside the shores of Ghana have wished him well.

As expected, social media users couldn't keep calm as they celebrated the president on his birthday and also praised him for his composure and strong leadership in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

Here are a few of the messages: