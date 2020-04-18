Accra has been in lockdown for the past three weeks as a means to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Movement in the capital has been limited to only essential workers and people who sell essential goods like food, medical product, etc and social distance and lockdown protocols has been laid down.

READ MORE: Bank of Ghana donates GHC 10 million to support fight against COVID-19

Despite a tight security presence in some parts of the Ghanaian capital to control the movement of people, it appears the fight against the lockdown in Accra is partial and the scene at the Accra Brewery Market, which is one of the busiest centres in Accra is a clear example of people’s violation of the social distance protocol and the lockdown restrictions.

Hundreds of people are crowded as selling and buying is carried as usual.

Ghana has recorded 644 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 8 deaths and 83 recoveries.

The Government of Ghana has been serious in his quest to combat the Coronavirus pandemic in the country and is the West African country has tested over 40,000 people suspected to have come into contact with people with the virus through the Enhanced Contact Tracing.

Ghana is the second African country with rigorous Enhanced Contact Tracing after South Africa.

Watch the video here