RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Bill Gates divorces wife after 27 years of marriage

Authors:

Pulse News

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced that they are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.

Bill and Melinda Gates
Bill and Melinda Gates Pulse Ghana

The couple said “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”.

Recommended articles

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair wrote on Twitter.

The couple both posted the statement announcing their divorce on Twitter.

The couple met in the 1980s when Melinda joined Bill’s Microsoft firm. Together they have three children.

Bill and Melinda jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, an organization that is fighting infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations in children.

Bill Gates, worth some $124 billion is the fourth wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes.

He made his money through the firm he co-founded in the 1970s, Microsoft, the world’s biggest software company.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders