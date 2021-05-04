Bill Gates divorces wife after 27 years of marriage

The couple said “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”.
Bill and Melinda Gates have announced that they are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair wrote on Twitter.
The couple both posted the statement announcing their divorce on Twitter.
The couple met in the 1980s when Melinda joined Bill’s Microsoft firm. Together they have three children.
Bill and Melinda jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, an organization that is fighting infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations in children.
Bill Gates, worth some $124 billion is the fourth wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes.
He made his money through the firm he co-founded in the 1970s, Microsoft, the world’s biggest software company.
