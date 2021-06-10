RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

President Buhari says #EndSARS protesters wanted to remove him from office

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Thee president buys into the narrative that #EndSARS protest was a coup in disguise.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)
Go into the bushes & shoot whoever you see with AK-47 – Fed up Buhari orders security agencies Go into the bushes & shoot whoever you see with AK-47 – Fed up Buhari orders security agencies Pulse Ghana

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says a nationwide protest against police brutality that was staged by young people last year, was a move to unseat him from the throne.

Recommended articles

"When there was #EndSARS....you remember the young people who wanted to march here and remove me?" Buhari said in answer to a question about making Nigeria an attractive business destination for foreign investors, during an AriseTV interview aired on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The president then went on to blame the protesters for making their nation unattractive for investors by damaging infrastructure and buses in places like Lagos.

#ENDSARS protesters in Abuja (Punch)
#ENDSARS protesters in Abuja (Punch) Twitter

"So, you behave yourself, you make Nigeria secure, and people will invest," he added.

On October 20, 2020, soldiers stormed one of the venues of the protests in Lekki, an upmarket neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, and fired live rounds into a crowd of peaceful protesters.

Hoodlums seized on the breakdown of law and order afterwards to burn public property, buses, loot and vandalise infrastructure.

Authors:

Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Prophet T.B. Joshua