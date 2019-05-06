The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace has confirmed today, May 6, 2019:

“The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side."

The royal couple previously announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means royal fans should not expect for Meghan to pose on the steps of a hospital as Kate Middleton did after the birth of each of her three children.

The new royal baby will be the seventh in the line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Harry.

But Harry and Meghan have confirmed they won’t be releasing details about their baby until after they have had “the opportunity to celebrate privately”.

Unlike Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who posed outside the Lindo Wing for pictures with all her newborns, it’s believed Meghan will not follow suit.

Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy, Prince Harry has confirmed to Sky News, but a name has not yet been chosen.

Harry said: "We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support...still thinking about names. The baby is a little bit overdue but that’s the next bit. We will probably see you in two days as planned to everyone can see the baby.

"I'm so incredibly proud of my wife."

The Duke and Duchess posted on Instagram: "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

"More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."