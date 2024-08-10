ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go

News Agency Of Nigeria

Estanguet said at the Olympics, 9.5 million of the approximately 10 million tickets were sold — more than ever before in the history of the Games.

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go [cdn.paris]
Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go [cdn.paris]

Recommended articles

The Olympic Games will end on Sunday and then organisers will have a short window to reconfigure venues for the Games for people with disabilities.

Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet told a news conference they were however satisfied with the sales figures.

He added that five times as many Paralympics seats are being snapped up now compared to the start of the Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers say more than three million tickets have so far been sold for the Paralympics, which will be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

Estanguet said at the Olympics, 9.5 million of the approximately 10 million tickets were sold —- more than ever before in the history of the Games.

There were also records in terms of the popularity of women’s team sports.

Over 66,000 spectators watched rugby sevens in the Stade de France and 27,000 fans took part in basketball in Lille.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go [cdn.paris]

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go

DSC07114-1200x800

Top 10 least kid-friendly African countries