In a funny Twitter post, Burger King said they are willing to let Prince Harry work at one of its restaurants on a part-time basis.

This comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple are also set to split time between the United Kingdom (UK) and North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex further announced that he and his wife will henceforth be gaining financial independence.

While it is currently unknown how the couple would make their own money, Burger King has thrown in an offer, albeit in a hilarious tweet.

“@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions,” Burger King posted on Monday.

In a separate tweet, the food-chain wrote: “you always have a job in our kingdom”, accompanied by a link its job site.

Some days ago, Meghan Markle also received an invite to join the Bravo reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both trade monarchy for the jobs offered them?

Your guess is as good as ours…