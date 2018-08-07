Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture


Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture

Ghana is as amazing as it is mysterious. Don't get spooked. Read on to find out the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and its culture.

  • Published:
These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

Asantehemaa's funeral

Ghana is an amazing country full of weirdo’s. Judge for yourself with these 10 weird facts about Ghana and its culture.

The traditional caste system

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

The Asantehene
 

Don’t get all weird up when someone treats you like a commoner in Ghana. Despite all the modernity, Ghanaians still act towards you according to your social status. Divided into royals, commoners and slaves, this traditional stratification is still recognized and upheld. Royals a little subtle and slaves’ a lot more subtle.

Twi, the cheif communicator

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

Adinkra symbols (Akan culture)
 

If you are thinking of visiting Ghana, try taking Twi lessons soonest. Interestingly, after its official language, English, the Akan language is the most popularly used means of communicating in the country. Nearly 67.1% of its people speak the Akan language, which is weird considering the fact that it’s a multi-ethnic state.

READ ALSO: These are the best 10 Ghanaian love movies ever, which one is your fave?

Gateway to freedom

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

Black star square
 

Hello, welcome to the Pacesetters country. Yep, we set the pace for independence amongst our comrades. Ghana was the first country in West Africa to gain independence from their colonial masters, the British. The weird fact about Ghana is independence was gain by a group of black people, the British never thought could come together to achieve anything. Well done, freedom fighters. Ayeekoo!

True or not?

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

Kaneshie market ( southern Ghana)
 

As weird as this fact about Ghana may sound, it is believed to be true. Most Ghanaians believe that southerners or those that live in the southern part of the country are richer than those living up in the north. Most arguments are based around the fact that most developmental projects are undertaken in the south. But as to if that makes their streets lined with gold, is still up for debate.

Hail, King Meko

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

Red chilli
 

Anytime, you visit a local chop bar, please be careful when requesting for your food to be spicy, because you may discover this weird fact about Ghanaians the unpleasant way. When a Ghanaian says “spicy”, we mean add hot pepper (m3ko) to it. Most dishes are spiced with mainly with chillies/red peppers. Forget all the peppercorns, turmeric and what not’s…its red chilies all the way.

READ ALSO: These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana, so you know!

The Cedi lives on...

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

The cedi
 

History has it that, formerly cowries (sea shells) were used as currency in Ghana. And the weird fact about Ghana is even though we decided to modernize, we just couldn’t help but still keep a piece of our culture. So we named our paper currency after our cowries. Just in case a time traveller from the past decides to visit, he will fit right in the economy.

Peace is our Hallmark

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

Supporters of Ghana
 

Ranked as 40 on the Global Peace Index, Ghana is known as the most peaceful country in Africa. Our 7 weird fact about Ghana is true, despite the existence of over 90 different ethnic groups confined in the same space. I believe this attributes to the high level of tolerance and hospitality that Ghanaians are known for.  

Balance is everything!

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

A girl carrying a bucket
 

Everyone in Ghana seems to know how to balance things properly on their heads whilst walking. From the kayayo at the market to the teenager walking from the borehole or the farmer carrying firewood. It wouldn’t be weird if we held a tightrope competition in Ghana, or what do you think?

READ ALSO: Online jobs; how to make money on YouTube in Ghana

The love for the dead

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

Funerals in Ghana
 

Funerals are more of a social function than merely a time to mourn. Don’t be surprised when the grieving company turns into a happy party. For them the more, the merrier. Kind of weird but that’s Ghana for you.

Verified

These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and her culture play

Kwashiorkor
 

My very last weird fact about Ghana is when a Ga (ethnic) word is featured in an English dictionary, which is used worldwide.  Welcome, Kwashiorkor, he that sits ‘gastically’ among the English.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Germany: Court jails couple jailed for pimping young son online In Germany Court jails couple jailed for pimping young son online
Najib Razak: Malaysia's toppled leader to face new questioning, charges: report Najib Razak Malaysia's toppled leader to face new questioning, charges: report
Korean Relations: S. Korea rights body meets North's waitress 'defectors' in probe Korean Relations S. Korea rights body meets North's waitress 'defectors' in probe
In Indonesia: Sandals point to victims in mosque shattered by quake In Indonesia Sandals point to victims in mosque shattered by quake
Yisrael Katz: Israel minister welcomes Syria scientist killing Yisrael Katz Israel minister welcomes Syria scientist killing
Iran-US Face-off: 'My life is being destroyed': Iranians react to sanctions return Iran-US Face-off 'My life is being destroyed': Iranians react to sanctions return

Recommended Videos

Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals
African News: Rwanda unveils first home-built car African News Rwanda unveils first home-built car



Top Articles

1 Iran-US Tension FM Javad Zarif says Trump, Bin Salman, Netanyahu are...bullet
2 In Afghanistan Suicide attack kills 3 NATO soldiers: officialbullet
3 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
4 Andrea Mura Boat loving Italian MP resigns after absences rowbullet
5 In Italy 16 foreign farm labourers killed in two crashesbullet
6 In Italy Tanker truck explodes sending deadly fireball across...bullet
7 In Beijing Broken art: Ai Weiwei's studio faces wrecking ballbullet
8 In Zimbabwe Opposition members in court over election violencebullet
9 In Germany Court jails couple jailed for pimping young...bullet
10 Nuclear Deal Iran says US 'isolated' as it braces for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

Trump's contempt for the nuclear deal dates back to his time as presidential candidate
Nuclear Deal Iran dismisses US talks offer as Trump reimposes sanctions
Huawei overtook Apple to become the world's number two smartphone maker in April-June, despite being denied access the key US market
Smartphone War Chinese tech 'wolf' Huawei stalks Apple and Samsung
A man takes a glance at a newspaper with a picture of US president Donald Trump on the front page, in the capital Tehran on July 31, 2018
Nuclear Agreement Trump: reining in Iran
Brazil is temporarily closing its northern border to Venezuelans
Mass Migration Brazil closes, then reopens border to Venezuelan migrants