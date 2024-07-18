RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Ugandan kids get global acclaim for ‘excellent’ Trump shooting reenactment

A group of Ugandan children are getting international attention after their TikTok recreation of the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump went viral.

The group which goes by TikToker Blud Ug on the social media platform mimicked last weekend's chaotic incident, sparking reactions from around the world.

The UK’s Daily Mail paper described the reenactment as “hilarious” while scores of other online commentors were impressed by the kids' talent.

Others thought the youngsters looked “more organised” than the Secret Service agents who were guarding the former president.

“Not a bad impersonation, although the guys playing the Secret Service need to work on looking less organized and efficient,” wrote one social media user.

In the clip, the group used wooden rifles and a lectern made of plastic crates to reproduce the shooting.

Read: Museveni condemns Donald Trump assassination attempt

The child playing Trump is seen pumping his fist in the air and yelling, 'Fight.'

The children used the real audio from Trump's shooting, as the one mimicking Trump stood behind a makeshift crate in front of other kids.

As the shots rang out in the audio, the 'mini Trump' Secret Service detail imitated the response from his security by quickly encircling him with faux wooden rifles.

Some of the comments took the opportunity to compare the footage of the children to conspiracies and scandals surrounding the assassination attempt.

"It's sad that the children in Uganda do it better than the SS."

"The Secret Service would do better hiring these kids,' said another."

Others drew inspiration from the Tiktok with one writing, “This shows how small our planet is becoming. It also shows the power of the internet to connect people and cultures; hopefully showing each other the best parts of our societies and invoking change that will create a better, kinder, and gentler world.

The Ugandan Tiktok group is famous for reacting to chaotic incidents from Ugandans and other parts of the world.

Their TikToks on the riots in Kenya, Nigeria, Siera Leone and event Kampala city traders protest, have all raked millions of views.

