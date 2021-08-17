Olympic gold medalist goes back to appreciate stranger who paid his taxi fare to race venue

However, a woman came to his rescue by paying his taxi fare to get him to the track on time to compete in the event.

Parchment subsequently made it to the stadium and proceeded to claim gold at the 110-metre hurdles.

To show his appreciation, the Olympic gold medalist went back to find the lady in order to show her his medal.

“I accidentally went on the wrong bus to the wrong venue. I had music in my ears, and I wasn't hearing anything that the people loading the bus were saying.,” Parchment said in a video posted on Twitter.

“I saw the sign at the top of the bus stand saying 'athletics track' without even thinking about it. By the time I looked up, I realised that the bus was going the wrong way.”

Meanwhile, boxer Samuel Takyi has bagged a bronze medal for Ghana during the Olympic Games in Japan.

The 20-year-old lost in the men’s featherweight semi-final event, with the judges’ scoring the bout 4-1 in favour of his American opponent, Duke Regan.

The young boxer, however, made history as the first athlete to win an Olympic medal for Ghana since the year 1992.