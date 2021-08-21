Team Ghana departs to Ukraine for Ju Jutsu World Cup

The fourth qualified athlete, Solomon Donne Ametepey, a middleweight unfortunately got injured in training and will not make the trip.

Accompanying them are Evans Bernie-Johnson, executive director of Professional Combat Sports Association of Ghana (PROCSAG) as well as head coach Maxwell Borquaye and one official of PROCSAG, Maida Latif.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana is one of just three African countries, Egypt and Uganda being the others who will compete at the world tournament featuring a total of 32 countries including Brazil, USA, Canada, Panama, Turkey, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, France, Kazakhstan among others.

There will be fights in Combat Ju-Jutsu Close Contact, Self Defence and Full Contact categories.

“We are very excited to take combat ju jutsu to the world level, to represent Ghana. That’s just stuff of dreams, our boys are well prepared and I’m very confident they will win medals in Ukraine,” said Evans Bernie-Johnson, Executive Director of PROCSAG.

Also on a high is captain of Team Ghana, Abdul Malik Adjei who has pledged to lead his side to success at the championship which is billed for the Urban Sports City Arsenal sports complex in the Ukranian capital.