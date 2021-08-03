Tokyo 2020: Joseph Amoah qualifies for semi-final after finishing 3rd in men’s 200m heat

Amoah got off to a flying start in Tuesday morning’s event and crossed the finish line with a time of 20.35 seconds.

His time was only bettered by the USA’s Noah Lyles and eSwatini’s Sibusiso Matsenjwa, who finished first and second, respectively.

Amoah will now be aiming to reach the final of the men’s 200m event and to challenge for a medal.

The Coppin State University student will have just a few hours to rest before the semi-final comes off at 11:50 GMT later today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, boxer Samuel Takyi has bagged a bronze medal for Ghana after losing to Duke Regan earlier on Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old lost in the men’s featherweight event, with the judges’ scoring the bout 4-1 in favour of his American opponent.

Takyi was guaranteed a medal before the start of the fight after defeating Colombia’s David Avila Ceiber in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

And although he cannot compete for gold or silver after failing to qualify for the final, he exits the Olympics with bronze.

The young boxer has made history as the first athlete to win an Olympic medal for Ghana since the year 1992.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.

Clement Quartey won Ghana’s first-ever medal at the Olympics by claiming silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey also won bronze in 1964 and 1972, respectively.