‘Please don’t prophesy about Ghana’s Olympic team’ – Joseph Amoah tells Badu Kobi

Amoah and his teammates will be aiming to win some medals for Ghana in the men’s 4x100 relays.

However, following a couple of failed prophecies, the athlete has pleaded with Badu Kobi not to make any predictions about the Olympic team.

“Badu Kobi please do not make any prophecy about the Ghana Olympic team. I beg you!” he tweeted on Monday.

This comes after the Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International gave false prophecies about the Euro 2020 and Copa America finals.

Badu Kobi had boldly prophesied that England would beat Italy to win the Euro 2020 tournament at Wembley.

“England will beat Italy. I’ve said it again, that is the work of a prophet: You keep saying what God is saying. I said England [will win],” he said during a sermon.

“I’m saying it everywhere, YouTube and every social media platform, that England will win the cup.”

However, on Sunday evening, the Three Lions succumbed to Roberto Mancini’s side on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

This was actually the controversial pastor’s second successive false prophecy in 24 hours after his prediction for the Copa America final also backfired.

He had also earlier stated that God had ordained Brazil to win the trophy at the expense of bitter rivals Argentina.