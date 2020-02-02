Emmanuel Dasor and Nock Maurice who were together in the race in Section 1 with Joseph Amoah finished with 21.33 and 21.93 seconds in the race finished with 21.33 seconds.

The 23-year-old who is specialized in 100 and 200 meters, has a personal best of 10.01 and 20.08 seconds respectively which were chalked at the 2019 NCAA Division I Championship held in Texas, USA.

The former Prempeh College student currently holds the best performance in 200 meters in Ghana of 20.08 seconds beating Emmanuel Tuffors best by 0.07 seconds in June 2019.

Joseph Amoah won a gold medal at the 2019 All Africa Games held in Rabat in the 4 × 100 meter relay.