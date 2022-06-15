Winners of 10bet Ghana lucky draw get smart TVs, phones and cash prizes

The global online sports book ran a lucky draw promotion from 25th April 2022 to 15th May, 2022 to reward its loyal customers.
The winners of 10bet Ghana’s lucky draw promotion have been rewarded with prizes worth up to GHc13,000.
The lucky winners of the promotion draw are Naomi Miezan, Mr Amissah, and Mr. Asare, who walked away with various prizes.
They were rewarded with smart TVs, tablets, cell phones and cash prizes. 10bet offers over 2,000 betting markets and more than 25 000 live events per month.
Sign up for a 10bet account on www.10bet.com.gh to take advantage of their fantastic offers, and you too could be the next winner.
