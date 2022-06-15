RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

Winners of 10bet Ghana lucky draw get smart TVs, phones and cash prizes

Authors:

pulse ghana

The winners of 10bet Ghana’s lucky draw promotion have been rewarded with prizes worth up to GHc13,000.

Winners of 10bet Ghana lucky draw get fabulous prizes
Winners of 10bet Ghana lucky draw get fabulous prizes

The global online sports book ran a lucky draw promotion from 25th April 2022 to 15th May, 2022 to reward its loyal customers.

Recommended articles

The lucky winners of the promotion draw are Naomi Miezan, Mr Amissah, and Mr. Asare, who walked away with various prizes.

10bet Ghana ran lucky draw promotion for patrons
10bet Ghana ran lucky draw promotion for patrons Pulse Ghana

They were rewarded with smart TVs, tablets, cell phones and cash prizes. 10bet offers over 2,000 betting markets and more than 25 000 live events per month.

Winners of 10bet Ghana lucky draw get smart TVs, phones and cash prizes
Winners of 10bet Ghana lucky draw get smart TVs, phones and cash prizes Pulse Ghana

Sign up for a 10bet account on www.10bet.com.gh to take advantage of their fantastic offers, and you too could be the next winner.

10bet reward loyal customers
10bet reward loyal customers Pulse Ghana

#FeaturedBy: 10bet Ghana

Authors:

pulse ghana

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Winners of 10bet Ghana lucky draw get smart TVs, phones and cash prizes

Winners of 10bet Ghana lucky draw get fabulous prizes