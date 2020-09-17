  1. quizzes

Do you deserve a PS5 gift from bae? This quiz has the ultimate answer

The PS5 is launching on November 19. Are you confident that you deserve bae spending over GHc2,500 on you? This quiz will let you know if you deserve it.

How does your partner see you?

Mr Otua
Mr Romantic
Caring Baby
Hard Guy

Where do you show off bae the most?

WhatsApp Status
Instagram
Twitter
Only 'Post Me' I know is a song

What’s your ideal romantic time together?

Netflix & Chill
Dinner at restaurant
Cooking together
In bed all day

What do you have in mind for your partner’s next birthday?

GHc15 Susu a day
Beach baecation
Cake
Something around 'it's the thought that counts'

What’s the last gift you received from bae?

Cloth
Shoe
Tech gadget
Don't remember

How long have you been together?

Under 1 year
1-3 years
3-5 years
Over 5 years

How is your partner’s name saved on your phone?

Full name
Local name
Emojis
Plumber/Electrician/Mason/GrandMa

How do you mostly communicate with your partner?

Face to face
Voice call
Video call/text
Anything goes

Pick your partner’s favourite food

Rice
Fufu
Banku
Burger & Chips

What’s your partner’s favourite love language?

MoMo
Care
Action and deeds
Assurance
Your score: PS5 and more. A true bae!
You have done all that a partner needs to do to deserve the Play Station 5 and even more. Go you!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: PS5 but the cheaper edition
Your are ticking the right boxes for bae but you need to do better. You still get a PS5 though. A win.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Lmao!
You wouldn't even buy a PS5 for yourself and you know it. Putting such pressure on someone else is the reason you're not getting a PS5 anyway. You think about you and only you … a lot!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Please, bye!
Not in a million years.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
