Do you deserve a PS5 gift from bae? This quiz has the ultimate answer
The PS5 is launching on November 19. Are you confident that you deserve bae spending over GHc2,500 on you? This quiz will let you know if you deserve it.
How does your partner see you?
Mr Otua
Mr Romantic
Caring Baby
Hard Guy
Where do you show off bae the most?
WhatsApp Status
Only 'Post Me' I know is a song
What’s your ideal romantic time together?
Netflix & Chill
Dinner at restaurant
Cooking together
In bed all day
What do you have in mind for your partner’s next birthday?
GHc15 Susu a day
Beach baecation
Cake
Something around 'it's the thought that counts'
What’s the last gift you received from bae?
Cloth
Shoe
Tech gadget
Don't remember
How long have you been together?
Under 1 year
1-3 years
3-5 years
Over 5 years
How is your partner’s name saved on your phone?
Full name
Local name
Emojis
Plumber/Electrician/Mason/GrandMa
How do you mostly communicate with your partner?
Face to face
Voice call
Video call/text
Anything goes
What’s your partner’s favourite love language?
MoMo
Care
Action and deeds
Assurance
You wouldn’t even buy a PS5 for yourself and you know it. Putting such pressure on someone else is the reason you’re not getting a PS5 anyway. You think about you and only you … a lot!
Not in a million years.
