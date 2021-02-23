LGBT awareness quiz: How 'homophobic' are you? - Test your knowledge on homosexuality
For parents discussing homosexuality with their older children, here are answers to commonly asked questions.
Which of the following statements is true of homosexuality?
It is found only in North America and Europe
It is the sexual and/or emotional desire for others of the same gender as oneself
All of the above
It is the sexual and/or emotional desire for others of the same gender as oneself Next question
Which of the following statements is true concerning sex laws?
In some Islamic nations, the sentence for homosexual acts can be death
The minimum legal age for consent for sexual acts in Ghana is the lowest in the nation
In some Islamic nations, the sentence for homosexual acts can be death Next question
Among the Etoro people of Papua New Guinea
All males engage in homosexual acts
Homosexual acts are much more socially restricted for men than are heterosexual ones
It is believed that frequent heterosexual intercourse is needed to make crops flourish and boys strong
All males engage in homosexual acts Next question
Societies that are tolerant of homosexuality also are likely to
Forbid abortion
Have severe food shortages and other population pressures
Both of the above
Have severe food shortages and other population pressures Next question
Which of the following statements is true concerning transvestitism?
It always is associated with homosexuality
It is the wearing of clothes and bodily adornment normally associated with the other gender
There is no longer a double standard for men and women in regards to transvestitism
It is the wearing of clothes and bodily adornment normally associated with the other gender Next question
In which of these countries is gay adoption legal?
Canada
Great Britain
Egypt
Canada Next question
In LGBT terminology, what does 'deadnaming' refer to?
When you call a trans-person by their birth name after they've transitioned
When you insult an LGBT person
When you speak ill of the dead
When you call a trans person by their birth name after they've transitioned Next question
Share your score:
