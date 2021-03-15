QUIZ: Can you score 10/10 in this Burna Boy quiz?
Score at least 8 to show that you're not a Burna hater.
1. What is his full name?
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu
Damilola Ebunoluwa Ogulu
Damien Damilola Ogulu
Damini Dammy Ogulu
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Next question
2. When was Burna Born?
He was born on July 1st, 1991
He was born on July 1st, 1989
He was born on July 2nd, 1990
He was born on July 2nd, 1991
He was born on July 2nd, 1991 Next question
3. How many albums does Burna Boy have?
He has 3
He has 4
He has 5
He has 6
He has 5 Next question
4. How many times has he been nominated for the Grammys?
Once
Two times
Three times
Four times
Two times Next question
5. Burna's AFRICAN GIANT album was released in
In 2021
In 2020
In 2019
In 2018
In 2019 Next question
6. Which of these albums didn't get him a Grammy award?
L.I.F.E
African Giant
Both of the above
Both of the above Next question
7. And which Album earned him the Grammy?
On A Spaceship
Outside
L.I.F.E
Twice As Tall
Twice As Tall Next question
8. Which of them is his girlfriend?
Stefflon Don
Sweet Salon Jollof
Edible Catering
Jo Pearl
Stefflon Don Next question
9. 'Gum Body' is Burna's feature song with
Lily Allen
Jorja Smith
Sia
Stefflon Don
10. When did Burna win a BET award as the Best International Act?
In 2018
In 2019
In 2020
In 2021
In 2020 Next question
Now is the time to change your ways, really.
Clap for yourself for knowing this much about the African Giant who has a Grammy award.
We see you. You stan greatness. Correct person!
It's easy to know people that carry it. You, my friend, are one of them.
