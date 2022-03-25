Quiz: Ghana or Nigeria, who will qualify to the world cup?
Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup qualifiers will get underway in the next few hours as the two countries have been pontificating about their ability to beat each other. Lets see how confident you are about either countrys chances of qualifying for the World Cup.
First of all, are you supporting Black Stars?
Of course
Why should I?
Not entirely but it maybe
What's the feeling like?
Indifferent
My ovaries
What can come can come
How are you watching the match?
At home
At the pub
Abeg shift
Choose your favourite Ghanaian player in the Ghana squad?
How are you jubilating if Ghana wins the match?
It's party after party
I will just go to bed after, Covid is still around
More music and dancing
We love the way you think. For you, the win is happening whether rain or shine.
Honestly, there isn't any hope in you. But who knows? Let's just hope for the better.
At least you have a little hope even though there are some uncertainties. Ego be charley!
