RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Ghana or Nigeria, who will qualify to the world cup?

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup qualifiers will get underway in the next few hours as the two countries have been pontificating about their ability to beat each other. Lets see how confident you are about either countrys chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

The Black Stars
The Black Stars
Recommended articles

First of all, are you supporting Black Stars?

Of course
Why should I?
Not entirely but it maybe

What's the feeling like?

Indifferent
My ovaries
What can come can come

How are you watching the match?

At home
At the pub
Abeg shift

Choose your favourite Ghanaian player in the Ghana squad?

Felix Afena-Gyan
Thomas Partey
Jordan Ayew

How are you jubilating if Ghana wins the match?

It's party after party
I will just go to bed after, Covid is still around
More music and dancing
Your score: You got 'Most definitely
We love the way you think. For you, the win is happening whether rain or shine.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You got 'For the where?
Honestly, there isn't any hope in you. But who knows? Let's just hope for the better.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You got 'It's a 50-50 chance
At least you have a little hope even though there are some uncertainties. Ego be charley!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Only hardcore Stonebwoy fans will score 10/10 in this quiz

Stonebwoy

QUIZ: Let’s test your knowledge on the football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria

QUIZ: Let’s test your knowledge on the football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria

Quiz: How familiar are you with the recent austerity measures by govt?

Ken Ofori-Atta with Nana Addo