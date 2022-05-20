This quiz will test your knowledge on well you know about this declassification.
Quiz: How well do you about the declassification of portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve?
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through an Executive Instrument declassified portions of the Achimota Forest from May 1.
The Achimota Forest Reserve land belongs to which family?
The Kwatei Family
The Owoo Family
The Odua Family
The Owoo Family Next question
Which year did government take over the land?
1921
1920
1930
1921 Next question
How many acres of the forest has been declassified?
270 acres
290 acres
361 acres
361 acres Next question
What's the executive instrument used in declassifying the reserve?
EI 189
EI 144
EI 230
EI 144 Next question
What does the government intends to with the Achimota forest?
Game reserve
Eco-park
Aqua reserve
Eco-park Next question
