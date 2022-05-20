RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you about the declassification of portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve?

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through an Executive Instrument declassified portions of the Achimota Forest from May 1.

Achimota Forest
Achimota Forest

This quiz will test your knowledge on well you know about this declassification.

The Achimota Forest Reserve land belongs to which family?

The Kwatei Family
The Owoo Family
The Odua Family
The Owoo Family Next question

Which year did government take over the land?

1921
1920
1930
1921 Next question

How many acres of the forest has been declassified?

270 acres
290 acres
361 acres
361 acres Next question

What's the executive instrument used in declassifying the reserve?

EI 189
EI 144
EI 230
EI 144 Next question

What does the government intends to with the Achimota forest?

Game reserve
Eco-park
Aqua reserve
Eco-park Next question
Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

