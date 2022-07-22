RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Only those who frequented game centers can score 9/9

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Take this quiz and we'll find out if you really played games in the game centers...

QUIZ: Only those who frequented game centers can score 8/8
QUIZ: Only those who frequented game centers can score 8/8
Recommended articles

Which of these soccer games came first?

FIFA 98
Winning Eleven
Superstar Soccer
Superstar Soccer Next question

Sonic Dash can be found on which console?

SEGA
Nintendo
PS 1
SEGA Next question

Which of these players was a shooting god in PS1?

Roberto Carlos
Ronaldo de Lima
Lionel Messi
Roberto Carlos Next question

Who had more speed on Winning Eleven?

Ronaldinho
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Luis Adriano
Luis Adriano Next question

Who among these two has the greater jump?

Super Mario
Luigi
Both are equal
Luigi Next question

Which fighter uses a hammer in Mortal Kombat?

Liu Kang
Shao Khan
Jax
Shao Khan Next question

Which of these combinations lead to an uppercut in Mortal Combat?

Down box
Down, down, up
Back, back, forward X
Down box Next question

Grand Theft was known on the streets as?

Grand Theft
CJ
Gangster Game
CJ Next question

Which of these was a popular term for gambling in game centers?

Cha Cha
La Liga
Bettings
La Liga Next question
Your score: Not good enough
It's obvious you never frequented the game centers during your chaildhood
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Not bad
You certainly spent time in the game centers
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Excellent!
Chale admit you were a game man. Herh!!!!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Quiz: Are you your best friend's bestie?

Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah

QUIZ: Let’s see how well you know Ghana new boy Inaki Williams

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana

Quiz: Score 9/9 in this quiz to prove your love for Gyakie

Gyakie

Quiz: How well do you know the Ministers of Food and Agriculture?

Clement Kofi Humado and Dr Afriyie Akoto