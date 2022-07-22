QUIZ: Only those who frequented game centers can score 9/9
Take this quiz and we'll find out if you really played games in the game centers...
Which of these soccer games came first?
FIFA 98
Winning Eleven
Superstar Soccer
Superstar Soccer Next question
Sonic Dash can be found on which console?
SEGA
Nintendo
PS 1
SEGA Next question
Which of these players was a shooting god in PS1?
Roberto Carlos
Ronaldo de Lima
Lionel Messi
Roberto Carlos Next question
Who had more speed on Winning Eleven?
Ronaldinho
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Luis Adriano
Luis Adriano Next question
Who among these two has the greater jump?
Super Mario
Luigi
Both are equal
Luigi Next question
Which fighter uses a hammer in Mortal Kombat?
Liu Kang
Shao Khan
Jax
Shao Khan Next question
Which of these combinations lead to an uppercut in Mortal Combat?
Down box
Down, down, up
Back, back, forward X
Down box Next question
Grand Theft was known on the streets as?
Grand Theft
CJ
Gangster Game
CJ Next question
Which of these was a popular term for gambling in game centers?
Cha Cha
La Liga
Bettings
La Liga Next question
It's obvious you never frequented the game centers during your chaildhood
You certainly spent time in the game centers
Chale admit you were a game man. Herh!!!!
