Quiz: Only true Nana Aba Anamoah fans can score 10/10 in this quiz
You can’t claim to be a strong Nana Anamoah stan if you don’t do well on this quiz. Take it and prove yourself:
Nana Aba is also called Rosemond:
True
False
I don't care
True Next question
How old is Nana Aba?
38
41
45
41 Next question
Nana Aba is a US citizen:
True
False
Never
False Next question
Which Ghanaian Secondary School did Nana Aba Anamoah attend?
Wesley Girls Senior High School
Mfantsiman Senior High School
Ghana National College
Ghana National College Next question
Where did Nana Aba work before she joined the EIB Network?
TV3
Citi TV
Multi media
TV3 Next question
Which of these statements is not true about the media personality?
Nana Aba Anamoah has a foundation
Nana Aba Anamoah has a a child
Nana Aba Anamoah is married
Nana Aba Anamoah is married Next question
Nana Aba is a true supporter of Arsenal:
True
False
I think so
False Next question
In which year did she win her first TV Personality of the Year, RTP Awards?
2014
2017
2021
2017 Next question
Nana Aba is an actress too:
Kind of
True
False
False Next question
The broadcaster is currently the General Manager of the EIB Network:
True
False
Of course
False Next question
Share your score:
