Quiz: Score 9/9 in this quiz to prove your love for Gyakie

How well do you know Gyakie, the 'Song Bird'? Take this quiz.

What is the songstress' real name?

Gyakie Acheampong
Jackie Acheampong
Jackline Acheampong
Jackline Acheampong Next question

Gyakie was grew up in:

Kumasi
Accra
Berlin
Kumasi Next question

How old is Gyakie?

22
23
24
23 Next question

Gyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong:

Not sure
Yes
False
Yes Next question

Which of Gyakie's songs did she feature Omah Lay?

Forever
Never Like This
Forever remix
Forever remix Next question

How many singles does the 'Song Bird' have?

9
10
11
9 Next question

Which year did Gyakie win her first Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs)

2020
2021
2022
2022 Next question

Which of theses statements about Gyakie is true:

Gyakie is not a Ghanaian
Gyakie attended T.I AMASS, Kumasi
Gyakie is married
Gyakie attended T.I AMASS, Kumasi Next question

Which of these best describes Gyakie

Lip gloss
Glasses
Dresses
Lip gloss Next question
