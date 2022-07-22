Quiz: Score 9/9 in this quiz to prove your love for Gyakie
How well do you know Gyakie, the 'Song Bird'? Take this quiz.
Recommended articles
What is the songstress' real name?
Gyakie Acheampong
Jackie Acheampong
Jackline Acheampong
Jackline Acheampong Next question
Gyakie was grew up in:
Kumasi
Accra
Berlin
Kumasi Next question
How old is Gyakie?
22
23
24
23 Next question
Gyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong:
Not sure
Yes
False
Yes Next question
Which of Gyakie's songs did she feature Omah Lay?
Forever
Never Like This
Forever remix
Forever remix Next question
How many singles does the 'Song Bird' have?
9
10
11
9 Next question
Which year did Gyakie win her first Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs)
2020
2021
2022
2022 Next question
Which of theses statements about Gyakie is true:
Gyakie is not a Ghanaian
Gyakie attended T.I AMASS, Kumasi
Gyakie is married
Gyakie attended T.I AMASS, Kumasi Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh