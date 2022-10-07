Quiz: What do you know about Black Sherif?
You've been enjoying Black Sherif's music and rating him highly. It is time to test your knowledge of him.
What is Black Sherif's real name?
Idrisu Mohammed Sherrif
Mohammed Ismail Sherif
Awal Mohammed Sherrif
Mohammed Ismail Sherif
How old is he?
20 years old
22 years old
24 years old
20 years old
Where does he hail from?
Madina Zongo
Konongo-Zongo
Jamestown Zongo
Konongo-Zongo
What is his date of birth?
March 30, 2002
June 15, 2002
January 9, 2002
January 9, 2002
What is the name of his debut album?
Second Sermon
The villain I never was
Kweku The Traveller
The villain I never was
How many songs are on the album?
14 songs
13 songs
10 songs
14 songs
