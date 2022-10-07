RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: What do you know about Black Sherif?

Andreas Kamasah

You've been enjoying Black Sherif's music and rating him highly. It is time to test your knowledge of him.

What is Black Sherif's real name?

Idrisu Mohammed Sherrif
Mohammed Ismail Sherif
Awal Mohammed Sherrif
Mohammed Ismail Sherif Next question

How old is he?

20 years old
22 years old
24 years old
20 years old Next question

Where does he hail from?

Madina Zongo
Konongo-Zongo
Jamestown Zongo
Konongo-Zongo Next question

What is his date of birth?

March 30, 2002
June 15, 2002
January 9, 2002
January 9, 2002 Next question

What is the name of his debut album?

Second Sermon
The villain I never was
Kweku The Traveller
The villain I never was Next question

How many songs are on the album?

14 songs
13 songs
10 songs
14 songs Next question
Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

