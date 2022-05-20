QUIZ: What do you know about the country Ghana?
Ghana is considered one of the more stable countries in West Africa since its transition to multi-party democracy in 1992.
Who amongst the following was the longest-serving ruler in the history of Ghana?
John Agyekum Kufuor
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Jerry John Rawlings
Jerry John Rawlings
How many geographic regions does Ghana have?
10
16
14
16
In which year did Ghana gain independence?
1950
1960
1957
1957
Which amongst the following is the official language of Ghana?
English
Ewe
Dagbani
English
Which of the following is the largest city in Ghana?
Tamale
Ho
Accra
Tamale
What is the name of the highest mountain range in Ghana?
Mount Afadja
Mount Edouka
Atwea Mountains
Mount Afadja
