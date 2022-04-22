RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz:Only true Jackie Appiah fans can score 6/6 on this quiz

You can’t claim to be a strong Jackie Appiah stan if you don’t do well on this quiz.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah
What's the actress' real name?

Jackie Agyeman
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Agyeman Appiah
Jackie Appiah Next question

Jackie is a Canadian:

True
False
Never
True Next question

Which month was she born?

January
December
February
December Next question

Which of these statement is not true about Jackie?

She is not divorced
She has a male child
She has worked in Nigeria
She is not divorced Next question

Jackie Appiah is also a musician:

Never
True
False
False Next question

Which of these best describes the actress?

Dress
Food
Shoes
Dress Next question
