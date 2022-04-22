Quiz:Only true Jackie Appiah fans can score 6/6 on this quiz
You can’t claim to be a strong Jackie Appiah stan if you don’t do well on this quiz.
What's the actress' real name?
Jackie Agyeman
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Agyeman Appiah
Jackie Appiah Next question
Jackie is a Canadian:
True
False
Never
True Next question
Which month was she born?
January
December
February
December Next question
Which of these statement is not true about Jackie?
She is not divorced
She has a male child
She has worked in Nigeria
She is not divorced Next question
Jackie Appiah is also a musician:
Never
True
False
False Next question
Share your score:
