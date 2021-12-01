A forthright ago, we brought you a fun fact quiz on the Ghana Cedi, lets see how much you know about money/currency itself.
This quiz will test your knowledge on money/currency
You know that money doesn’t grow on trees. But how much else do you know about the history of currency?
Find out with this quiz.
When were cowrie shells first used as money?
600 BCE
1200 BCE
1200
1600
1200 BCE Next question
Cowrie shells were first used as money about 1200 BCE. Although they may seem a pretty random choice, the shells had a number of advantages: they were similar in size, small, and durable.
What is wampum?
gold
tubular shell beads
cowrie shells
silver
tubular shell beads Next question
Shells in the form of wampum (tubular shell beads) was used as money by Native Americans.
What group of people used whale teeth as currency?
Yap Islanders
Aboriginal Australians
Fijians
Native Americans
Fijians Next question
Whale teeth were used as currency by Fijians.
What punishment did 14th century Chinese currency say that counterfeiters would face?
decapitation
imprisonment
flogging
forced labour
decapitation Next question
Chinese currency from about the 14th century carried the warning that counterfeiters would be decapitated.
What word did Benjamin Franklin purposefully misspell on currency to deter counterfeiters?
Pennsylvania
America
colonies
dollar
Pennsylvania Next question
Benjamin Franklin purposefully misspelled “Pennsylvania” on currency, believing that counterfeiters would correct the error in their forgeries.
According to many historians, which kingdom issued the first regulated coins?
Lydia
Babylon
Persia
Greece
Lydia Next question
According to many historians, the kingdom of Lydia (in present-day Turkey) issued the first regulated coins in the 7th century BCE.
The people of ancient Rome reportedly used currency made from what?
shell
wood
gold
leather
leather Next question
About the 6th century BCE leather and animal hide began to be fashioned into currency, and early ancient Rome reportedly used this type of money.
What country introduced paper currency?
Japan
England
India
China
China Next question
Given that paper is widely believed to have originated in China, it is fitting that that country introduced paper currency. This innovation is widely thought to have occurred during the reign (997–1022 CE) of Emperor Zhenzong.
What company introduced the magnetic strip on credit cards?
Visa
IBM
Oracle
Cisco
IBM Next question
We have IBM to thank for the magnetic stripe on credit cards, which was introduced in the 1960s to contain account information. Because of the stripe, merchants no longer needed to make phone calls to obtain authorization from credit companies.
What anonymous programmer or group of programmers created Bitcoin?
Satoshi Nakamoto
SFHTML5
Edureka Masterclass
Satoshi Nakamoto Next question
Bitcoin: is a digital currency system created in 2009 by an anonymous computer programmer or group of programmers known as Satoshi Nakamoto.
