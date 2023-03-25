An official GFA statement says the skipper tripped and sustained a knee injury after Ghana's narrow victory against the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium.
André Ayew to miss Black Stars, Angola clash in Luanda – GFA
Andre Ayew will on Monday, March 27 miss out on the Black Stars, Angola clash for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Luanda due to injury.
The Black Stars are top of Group E following Thursday’s win over the Palencas Negras.
The 33-year-old later complained of pains in the early hours of Saturday and tests confirmed he had hurt his knee on Thursday.
According to the communications director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, “He came to complain this morning about a knee injury. The team doctors ran preliminary tests on him and concluded that he needed to head back to England for further scans,”
The Nottingham Forest man, will not travel together with the squad to Luanda after permission is granted by his team doctors.
Mohammed Salisu, Denis Odoi, and Alexander Djiku have also been ruled out of the Angola game on Monday due to injuries.
