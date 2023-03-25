ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

André Ayew to miss Black Stars, Angola clash in Luanda – GFA

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Andre Ayew will on Monday, March 27 miss out on the Black Stars, Angola clash for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Luanda due to injury.

Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew

An official GFA statement says the skipper tripped and sustained a knee injury after Ghana's narrow victory against the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Black Stars are top of Group E following Thursday’s win over the Palencas Negras.

The 33-year-old later complained of pains in the early hours of Saturday and tests confirmed he had hurt his knee on Thursday.

According to the communications director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, “He came to complain this morning about a knee injury. The team doctors ran preliminary tests on him and concluded that he needed to head back to England for further scans,”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nottingham Forest man, will not travel together with the squad to Luanda after permission is granted by his team doctors.

Mohammed Salisu, Denis Odoi, and Alexander Djiku have also been ruled out of the Angola game on Monday due to injuries.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Andre Ayew

    André Ayew to miss Black Stars, Angola clash in Luanda – GFA

  • George Addo Jnr: The making of a prolific Ghana Premier League storyteller

    George Addo Jnr: The making of a prolific Ghana Premier League storyteller

  • Morocco

    Morocco houses six countries for AFCON qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chelsea auction jerseys worn against Everton to fund completion of Atsu’s school

Chelsea auction jerseys worn against Everton to fund completion of Atsu’s school

‘I haven’t been the same since my wife of 17 years cheated’ – Totti

‘I haven’t been the same since my wife of 17 years cheated’ – Totti

Ghanaians praise Thomas Partey after Angola win

‘He finally played like the Arsenal version’ – Ghanaians praise Thomas Partey after Angola win

Thomas Partey arrives in Black Stars camp with Arsenal physio Simon Murphy

Thomas Partey arrives Black Stars camp with Arsenal physio Simon Murphy