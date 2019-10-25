Her Ladyship Justice Hafisata Amaleboba of the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court presided over the case and ruled.

The Ghc204,392.22 covers a period of 15 months, from July 2018 to September 2019 for his three children and other expenses.

The court explained that;

“It is this day adjudged that the applicant (Gifty Gyan) recovers against the petitioner (Asamoah Gyan) the following; “Bills and other expenditure covering water, electricity, gas-£680, internet – £180, skype – £107.91, saloon and other vehicle maintenance- £200, home maintenance – £150 in arrears commencing from July 2018 to September 2019, totalling £18,450.74

The order also includes “bills in respect of groceries £1, 500, fuel-£250, calls-£50, clothing-£200 in arrears commencing July 2019 to September 2019 totalling – £6,000”.

The Matrimonial Court also again ordered that; “bills for MoT (Ministry of Transport) Tax and insurance for the year 2019, amounting to 1,700”.

The money is to be paid to Asamoah Gyan’s wife, Gifty Gyan as the court prepares to give its final ruling on their divorce case.