Black Princesses set for Clairefontaine visit in France-Ghana partnership

The venture, named "Olympiqc-Ghana Go!", is spearheaded by the French Embassy and aims to advance the professionalization of women's football for more than 20 Ghanaian players, coaches, and referees.

This visit to France's National Football Center is anticipated to expose Yusif Basigi's team to state-of-the-art facilities, preparing them for upcoming competitions.

The collaboration was officially announced at a reception on Friday, February 9, where Mark Addo, the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, expressed its alignment with the GFA's strategy to elevate women's football in Ghana.

"This initiative aligns seamlessly with the GFA’s Women’s football strategy that aims at elevating women’s football in Ghana," said Addo. "It is a strategic move not just about participation but promoting excellence at the global stage and also extending the cultural and economic relationship that Ghana and France have enjoyed over the years."

Highlighting the progress of women's football in Ghana, particularly the Black Princesses' qualification for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, Addo emphasized the broader impact of the program, fostering cultural understanding and showcasing football as a unifying force.

Expressing gratitude to the French Embassy in Ghana and the French Football Federation, Addo acknowledged the collaborative efforts that made the project a reality. The announcement and reception were hosted by His Excellency Jules-Armand Aniambossouu, the French Ambassador to Ghana, at the Residence of France.