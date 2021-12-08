‘I miss the ring anytime I see boxers making elementary mistakes on TV’ – Azumah Nelson

According to him, while he’s currently enjoying his retirement, he sometimes wishes he could return to the ring to entertain fans.

“There is time for everything so I am happy and enjoying my retirement. However, anytime I watch boxing on television and see some of them committing elementary mistakes, I wish I were in the ring dishing it out to entertain my fans,” Azumah Nelson told the Graphic Sports.

“Since I can’t be in the ring anymore, my advice to the young ones is that, they should learn the art of boxing well to know the right thing to do in the ring and excel.”

Azumah Nelson is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to have ever emerged from Africa, having swept a number of titles during his career.

The 61-year-old fought a total of 47 bouts, winning a staggering 39 times, drawing twice and losing just six.

The Ghanaian boxing legend has already been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.

He noted that his doors are always open to boxers who wish for him to mentor them in their journey to becoming professionals.