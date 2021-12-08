The 63-year-old made his name in the 1980s and 1990s, having held the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles.
‘I miss the ring anytime I see boxers making elementary mistakes on TV’ – Azumah Nelson
Boxing legend Azumah Nelson says he misses fighting in the right when he watches some of today’s boxers make elementary mistakes in the ring.
According to him, while he’s currently enjoying his retirement, he sometimes wishes he could return to the ring to entertain fans.
“There is time for everything so I am happy and enjoying my retirement. However, anytime I watch boxing on television and see some of them committing elementary mistakes, I wish I were in the ring dishing it out to entertain my fans,” Azumah Nelson told the Graphic Sports.
“Since I can’t be in the ring anymore, my advice to the young ones is that, they should learn the art of boxing well to know the right thing to do in the ring and excel.”
Azumah Nelson is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to have ever emerged from Africa, having swept a number of titles during his career.
The 61-year-old fought a total of 47 bouts, winning a staggering 39 times, drawing twice and losing just six.
The Ghanaian boxing legend has already been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.
He noted that his doors are always open to boxers who wish for him to mentor them in their journey to becoming professionals.
“I will be prepared to teach them the techniques in boxing, how to train hard and maintain self-discipline in their career and remain focused to realise their goals in the future,” Azumah added.
