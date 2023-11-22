‘I bleached because I wanted to be very handsome’ – Bukom Banku

In 2021, the pugilist came under intense criticism from a section of the public after photos of his bleached skin went viral.

Pulse Ghana

He, however, defended his choices, saying it was part of his brand and asked his critics to stop telling him how to live his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years on, and Bukom Banku has now admitted that bleaching his skin wasn’t right, adding that he has put a stop to it.

“I wanted to be very handsome so I bleached my skin but I’ve stopped,” he said on Accra FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo.

“I was advised by the big men in the building to stop bleaching. So that bleaching you will not see it again. I’ve stopped. Bleaching is not good. It can lead to all kinds of cancer. I’ve stopped.”

Pulse Ghana

Bukom Banku has lost just once in his boxing career – a defeat that came against Bastie Samir six years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old went on to win his first international fight after recording a knockout victory over Hungarian opponent, Ferenc Albert in 2019.