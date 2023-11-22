The former WBO Africa Light Heavyweight champion, however, said he was advised to stop bleaching by some big men in the country.
‘I bleached because I wanted to be very handsome’ – Bukom Banku
Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has disclosed that he bleached his skin because he wanted to be handsome.
In 2021, the pugilist came under intense criticism from a section of the public after photos of his bleached skin went viral.
He, however, defended his choices, saying it was part of his brand and asked his critics to stop telling him how to live his life.
Two years on, and Bukom Banku has now admitted that bleaching his skin wasn’t right, adding that he has put a stop to it.
“I wanted to be very handsome so I bleached my skin but I’ve stopped,” he said on Accra FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo.
“I was advised by the big men in the building to stop bleaching. So that bleaching you will not see it again. I’ve stopped. Bleaching is not good. It can lead to all kinds of cancer. I’ve stopped.”
Bukom Banku has lost just once in his boxing career – a defeat that came against Bastie Samir six years ago.
The 43-year-old went on to win his first international fight after recording a knockout victory over Hungarian opponent, Ferenc Albert in 2019.
However, he hasn’t faced anyone since that time despite recently signing a lucrative contract with local promotional giant Box Office Promotions.
