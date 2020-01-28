Allotey is currently the WBO Africa Super welterweight champion, but risks facing sanctions for his actions.

In a statement, the boxer has apologised, adding that he is ashamed and regrets his actions.

Patrick Allotey

"Much as I can confirm that I am the one in the video, I wish to state that I am very ashamed of my actions as a professional boxer and truly regret my actions," the statement reads.

"I, therefore, take this opportunity to render an unqualified apology to Michael Siaw. I am mostly the reserved type who will hardly talk in public but this time around I don’t know what emotions came upon me. I am truly sorry.”

Allotey beat up football fan during last Sunday’s game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra sports stadium.

A viral video captured him in an altercation with the fan, identified as Michael Siaw, before matters quickly escalated.

Patrick Allotey's statement

After a bit of tussle between the two men, Allotey grabbed the spectator by his shirt and delivered three jabs to his face.

The said fan sustained a deep cut on the eye, with a separate photo capturing him at a hospital to stitch the gashed eye.

Patrick Allotey's statement (2)

The boxer his team has reached out to the victim in a bid to remedy the situation.

"Myself, my team and some family members have further taken steps to reach out to ‘my brother’ Michael Siaw and his family and are deliberating on how to remedy the situation.

“It is rather unfortunate that a simple game of football can ignite such a passion in me to do what I did, but that is to say I am human and I admit so without feeling right about what I did. I wish to plead for everyone’s forgiveness and to reach out to my fans to join me in apologizing to all Ghanaians the rest of the world,” the statement added.