The Authority said the boxer was found liable and has therefore suspended his boxing licence for the stated period.

After being subjected to a disciplinary hearing, the GBA released a statement communicating the boxer’s suspension.

Patrick Allotey

“Following the hearing, the GBA found you liable on your own plea and imposed a six (6) month suspension of your professional boxing license as the appropriate sanction,” sections of the statement reads.

“The suspension takes effect from today the 6th day of February 2020,” it further emphasised.

Allotey, who is currently the WBO Africa Super welterweight champion, assaulted a spectator during a football game.

The pro boxer beat up the football fan during a game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra sports stadium.

Patrick Allotey

A viral video captured him in an altercation with the fan, identified as Michael Siaw, before matters quickly escalated.

After a bit of tussle between the two men, Allotey grabbed the spectator by his shirt and delivered three jabs to his face.

The said fan sustained a deep cut on the eye, with a separate photo capturing him at a hospital to stitch the gashed eye.

Although Allotey later rendered an unqualified apology to the victim, there were rife calls from the public for him to be sanction.

Following the GBA’s ruling, Allotey will be unable to compete until August, when his suspension would elapse.