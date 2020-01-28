A video circulating on social media captures the boxer beating up football fan during last Sunday’s game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra sports stadium.

The video shows the boxer in an altercation with the said fan before matters quickly escalated into blows.

Patrick Allotey

After a bit of tussle between the two men, Allotey grabbed the spectator by his shirt and delivered three jabs to his face.

The said fan sustained a deep cut on the eye, with a separate photo capturing him at a hospital to stitch the gashed eye.

Assaulted spectator with a stitched eye

Allotey is currently the WBO Africa Super welterweight champion, but risks losing his boxing license.

Meanwhile, many have called on the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to sanction the boxer.

Watch the video of the incident below: