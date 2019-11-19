According to him, he could either die or suffer stroke should he step into the ring again to face Bastie.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, the controversial boxer suggested his opponent used charms during their first bout in 2017.

“I still think about that from 2 years ago and I still do not understand how I lost to Bastie because I believed that he was not match for me,” Bukom Banku said.

“When I was getting into the ring, I saw that Bastie was larger in size. I knew him to be shorter than I was but he looked taller. I asked my coach to confirm if that was really Bastie in the ring and he confirmed.

“That night at the arena, everything was in Bastie’s corner. Even the mineral water being sold was supporting Bastie. Millions of people supported him while I had only five people going for me.

“Should I face Bastie again, I will either suffer a stroke or I will die,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bukom Banku’s licence has been revoked by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) following his refusal to honour a rematch with Bastie Samir.