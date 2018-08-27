Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

4 reasons why Isaac Dogboe must be celebrated by Ghanaians


Boxing 4 reasons why Isaac Dogboe must be celebrated by Ghanaians

Isaac Dogboe has played a major role in helping to whip up interest in local boxing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Isaac Dogboe

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has so far won the hearts of many due to his excellent displays in the ring.

The young boxer once again made Ghana proud on Sunday by successfully defending his WBO Super Bantamweight title against Japanese Hideori Otake,

The 23-year-old put up a wild performance which saw him knock down his opponent after just over a minute of action, to secure a round one TKO victory.

But despite his assertiveness in the ring, it appears that Dogboe is not being celebrated enough. as his early achievements truly deserve.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam British media for claiming ownership of Isaac Dogboe

Below are four reasons why the Royal Storm must be celebrated more in Ghana:

He’s Ghana’s youngest world champion

Isaac Dogboe holds the record of being Ghana’s youngest ever world champion. The young boxer entered into the history books back in April when he defeated Jessie Magdaleno to become world champion.

Dogboe won the WBO Super Bantamweight belt at the age of 23, making him the youngest boxer from Ghana to achieve that feat. Now that is something worth celebrating.

He’s Ghana’s only current world champion

As it stands, Isaac Dogboe is Ghana’s only recognised world champion at the moment. The Ho native’s successful defense of his title is a very big deal, considering the fact that most Ghanaian boxers are not performing at the moment.

If for nothing at all, the chap is worth celebrating because he, at least, puts Ghana on the map when it comes to countrie s that boast world champions.

READ ALSO: Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title

He has helped revive interest in Ghana boxing

Undoubtedly, Isaac Dogboe has played a major role in helping to whip up interest in local boxing.

In a time where football seems to have stolen the hearts of many, the last 12 months have proved to be crucial for boxing with majority of the public throwing their support behind Dogboe to go all the way.

Currently, the interest in boxing has risen and it’s all because of Dogboe’s impeccable performances in the ring in recent times.

He’s the present and future of Ghana boxing

This might sound controversial, but Isaac Dogboe stands as the present and future of Ghana boxing.

This is a young man who is undefeated (his record stands at 20-0) and, more importantly, has been improving with each bout he engages in.

There is a reason why the Royal Storm has been likened to the legendary Azumah Nelson, and it’s because most people realise that he’s actually the present and future of Ghana boxing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Twitter Reactions: Ghanaians slam British media for claiming ownership of Isaac Dogboe Twitter Reactions Ghanaians slam British media for claiming ownership of Isaac Dogboe
Boxing: Profile: Who is Isaac Dogboe? Boxing Profile: Who is Isaac Dogboe?
Video: Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round one Boxing Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round one
Video: Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one second Video Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one second
Baby Jet Promotions: Boxing fans turn on Emmanuel Tagoe with boos and jeers for dismissing credentials of Ashie and Commey Baby Jet Promotions Boxing fans turn on Emmanuel Tagoe with boos and jeers for dismissing credentials of Ashie and Commey

Recommended Videos

Victory For Dogboe: Dogboe retains WBO crown after 1st round TKO victory over Otake Victory For Dogboe Dogboe retains WBO crown after 1st round TKO victory over Otake
Let's Talk Sports: What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday Let's Talk Sports What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday
Let's Talk Sports: Who will be the next Azumah Nelson? Let's Talk Sports Who will be the next Azumah Nelson?



Top Articles

1 Boxing Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round onebullet
2 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on April 28bullet
3 Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain titlebullet
4 Video Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one secondbullet
5 Ghana Boxing Isaac Dogboe prepares intensively ahead of August...bullet
6 Boxing Profile: Who is Isaac Dogboe?bullet
7 Twitter Reactions Ghanaians slam British media for claiming...bullet
8 Historic Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Championbullet
9 Game Boy vs Saucedo Supersports warn general public from...bullet
10 Boxing Here's how much money is at stake for the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
2 VIDEO Azumah Nelson's limousine is all the motivation you needbullet
3 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentsbullet
4 Video Highlight of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshuabullet
5 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
6 Iron Mike Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in Californiabullet
7 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet
8 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
9 Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skillsbullet
10 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet

Boxing

Boxing Ghana Boxing League returns after nine-year hiatus
#62 steps Only passion can give birth to the next “Azumah Nelson” from Ghana
Partey nominated for Man of the Year
EMY's Partey, Dogboe and Appiah nominated for Exclusive Man of the Year award
New York financial broker purchases Holyfield’s ear for $18,000
Today In History New York financial broker purchases Holyfield’s ear for $18,000